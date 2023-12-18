NO. 23-4-23-4-02801-8
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re Estate of ELIZABETH E. WISHER,
Deceased.
PATRICIA LORRAINE HOLMES and HOPE MICHELLE WISHER has been appointed and qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of the above-named decedent. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Executor/Administrator or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING: December 13, 2023 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
December 18, 2023
Administrator: PATRICIA LORRAINE HOLMES
HOPE MICHELLE WISHER
Address: c/o Heather Walley
3906 S. 74th Street Tacoma, WA 98409
Attorney for Estate: Heather Walley
Address: 3609 S. 74th Street Tacoma, WA 98409
Telephone: (253) 471-1200
DATED this 13th day of December 2023.
/s/Heather Walley
HEATHER WALLEY,
WSBA#49901
Attorney for Administrator IDX-988830
December 18, 26, 2023 & January 2, 2024