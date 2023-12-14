No. 23-4-08369-2 KNT

Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate

of

Kennneth Shawn Bailey,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: December 14, 2023.

/s/ Alise Grace Bailey

Alise Grace Bailey

Personal Representative

/s/ Trip Hart

TRIP HART WSBA # 8913

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

1224 Griffin Avenue

Enumclaw, WA 98022-3012

Court of Proceeding and cause number: 23-4-08369-2 KNT

Superior Court of Washington

County of King

IDX-988606

December 14, 21, 28, 2023