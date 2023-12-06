NO. 23-4-08108-8 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of:

FAYE LOUISE WARREN, Deceased.

Brian Richard Dal Balcon has been appointed as the Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by: (a) filing the original of the claim with the Court, and (b) serving the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below with a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) THIRTY DAYS after the Personal Representative has served actual notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) FOUR MONTHS after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW sections 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF OPENING PROBATE:

November 27, 2023

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 6, 2023

___// SS //___

Michael K. DuBeau,

WSBA # 15581

Michael DuBeau & Associates, PS

2135 – 112th Avenue, N.E.,

Suite 200

Bellevue, WA 98004 –

(425) 455-9787

Attorney for

Personal Representative

IDX-988385

December 6, 13, 20, 2023