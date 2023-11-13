NO. 23-4-07161-9

KNT NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF KING In Re the Estate of ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN MASLOW, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication of this Notice: 11/13/2023

Personal Representative’s Address

for Mailing or Service: Arthur Stephen Maslow, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elizabeth McLaughlin

Maslow, 7415 61st Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Attorney’s Address for Mailing or

Service: Suzanne M. Burke, Assure Law Group, Attorney for the Estate of Elizabeth McLaughlin Maslow,

22525 SE 64th Pl, Ste 2041, Issaquah, WA 98027.

IDX-987224

November 13, 20, 27, 2023