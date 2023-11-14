NO. 23-4-07146-5 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

[RCW 11.40.030]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of:

JAMES FREDERICK CURLEE,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 14, 2023

Linda Picchioni, Personal Representative

Attorney for Executor: Robert E. West, Jr., WSBA ID No. 6054

Address for Mailing or Service:

West Law Offices, P.S.

332 1st Street NE

Auburn WA 98002

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number: King County Superior Court #23-4-07146-5 KNT

IDX-987411

November 14, 21, 28, 2023