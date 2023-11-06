No. 23-4-07144-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KING

Estate of:

SUSAN LEILANI MEYER, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by: (1) serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim; and (2) filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of publication in Pierce County: November 6, 2023

Personal Representative:

Sarah Shepherd

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Denelle G. Reilly

Address for Mailing or Service:

Denelle G. Reilly

Somers Tamblyn Isenhour Bleck, P.L.L.C.

701 Pike Street, Suite 1510

Seattle, WA 98101

DATED: October 30, 2023.

SOMERS TAMBLYN ISENHOUR

BLECK, P.L.L.C.

s/ Denelle G. Reilly Denelle G. Reilly WSBA No. 38372

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Somers Tamblyn Isenhour Bleck, P.L.L.C.

701 Pike Street, Suite 1510

Seattle, Washington 98101

Telephone: (206) 340-2200

Fax: (206) 232-4049

IDX-986937

November 6, 13, 20, 2023