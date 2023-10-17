NO. 23-4-07019-1 SEA

AMENDED NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

DENNIS ELWOOD WILSON,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors: October 13, 2023

Date of first publication of Notice to Creditors:

October 17, 2023 PR:

KATHERINE MICHELE GOODWIN ATTY: Sara R. Berkenwald

WSBA No. 42076

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

10655 NE 4th Street, Suite 312

Bellevue WA 98004

Court of Probate Proceedings/ Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No: 23-4-07019-1 SEA

King County Superior Court

IDX-985852

October 17, 24, 31, 2023