No.23-4-04636-3 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 23-4-04636-3 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of,

TOM TUAN NGOC TRAN, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Tom Tuan Ngoc Tran, Deceased (“Decedent”). Persons having claims against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 6, 2023

Attorney for Administrator:

LYONS | SULLIVAN

David T. Lyons, WSBA #11263

Attorney for Cici Tran, Administrator

Address for Mailing:

LYONS | SULLIVAN

Attn: David T. Lyons

10655 NE 4th Street, Suite 704

Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 451-2400

dlyons@dljslaw.com IDX-983447

September 6, 13, 20, 2023