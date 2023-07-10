NO. 23-4-04288-1 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-04288-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of

CAROLE R. TINSLEY, Deceased.

VALERIE J. ENGER (also known as VALERIE T. ENGER) and PAUL G. TINSLEY have been appointed as Co-Personal Represenatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Represenatives or the Co-Personal Represenatives’ attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Co-Personal Represenatives served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c): or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication of Notice to Creditors: July 10, 2023 Personal Representatives:

Valerie J. Enger

Paul G. Tinsley

Attorney for the

Co-Personal Administrators:

Lora L. Brown, WSBA No. 20905

Address for Mailing or Service:

Lora L. Brown

LAW OFFICES OF LORA L. BROWN

1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3000

Seattle, WA 98101

206-344-8600

Court of probate proceedings: King County Superior Court Probate cause number:

23-4-04288-1 SEA

IDX-980136

July 10, 17, 24, 2023