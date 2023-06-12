No. 23-4-03986-3 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Estate of:

HARPREET K. BAJWA,

Deceased.

THE ADMINISTRATOR NAMED BELOW has been confirmed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Administrator’s Oath was filed. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the actual notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 12, 2023

/s/ Aman Kaur Hayer

Aman Kaur Hayer, Administrator c/o Attorney for

Personal Representative

Robert P. McDonald,

WSBA No. 20534

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 212-0220

IDX-978639

June 12, 20, 26, 2023