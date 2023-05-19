No. 23-4-03644-9 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-03644-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of FREDDIE J. DAVIS, Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: MAY 19, 2023

ADMINISTRATOR:

AUDREY D. GLOVER

ATTORNEY FOR THE ADMINISTRATOR:

/s/ Jeannie Osgood Eric W. Stoll, WSBA #33188

Jeannie Osgood, WSBA #27551

ADDRESS FOR MAILING

OR SERVICE:

c/o THE STOLL GROUP

5306 Ballard Avenue NW, #224

Seattle, WA 98107

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER:

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

23-4-03644-9 SEA

IDX-977221

May 19, 26, June 2, 2023