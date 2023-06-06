NO. 23-4-02884-5 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-02884-5 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of BARBARA EILEEN McKEE

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first publication: June 6, 2023

/s/Tamara Lynn Tjernell

Tamara Lynn Tjernell

Personal Representative Attorney for Personal Representative:

Aaron D. Paker, WSBA 56331

Address for Mailing or Service: 31919 Sixth Avenue South,

Suite A-100

Federal Way, Washington 98003 253-838-3454 IDX-978296

June 6, 13, 20, 2023