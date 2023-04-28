No. 23-4-02880-2 KNT-AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-02880-2 KNT

FIRST AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CORRECTING ADDRESS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re the Estate Of

ALFRED ORLANDO SKAARLAND,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Approximate Date of Filing Notice to Creditors with the Clerk

of Court: April 24, 2023

Date of First Publication: April 28, 2023

23745 225th Way SE, Ste 108

Maple Valley, WA 98038

/s/David L. Moe WA Bar #6342

Attorney for the Administrator,

Sherri Marie Reed

IDX-975704

April 28, May 5, 12, 2023