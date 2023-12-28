No. 23-4-02853-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ELDEN L. BAIR,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided

in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s date of death was November 7, 2023.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to

Creditors with Clerk of Court: December 26, 2023

Date of First Publication: December 27, 2023

Personal Representative: Deanna M. Blackburn

Attorney for Personal

Representative STEPHEN W. FISHER

Address for Mailing or Service

6314 19TH STREET WEST, STE 8

FIRCREST WA 98466

STEPHEN W. FISHER, PLLP

Attorney for Estate

6314 19th Street W., Suite 8

Fircrest, WA 98466

Telephone: 253-565-3900

Fax: 253-565-3988 By: Deanna M. Blackburn

Personal Representative

6314 19th Street W., Suite 8

Fircrest, WA 98466

