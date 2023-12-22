No. 23-4-02796-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re Estate of Dean Michael Fell,

Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of filing estate: December 7, 2023

Date of first publication: December 22, 2023

Administrator: Shannon Alayne Orozco

Address for mailing or service:

417 E Pioneer, Ste A

Puyallup, WA 98372

Court of probate proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court

Cause number: 23-4-02796-8

DATED this 20th day of December, 2023.

STEINACKER LAW PLLC

/s/ ALEX M. MIFFLIN,

WSBA 55523

Attorney for Administrator

253-242-3558

IDX-989211

December 22, 29, 2023, January 5, 2024