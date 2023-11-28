NO. 23-4-02678-3
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
Estate of
GREGORY HARDING, Deceased.
I, MACKAYLA HARDING have been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the above court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
November 28, 2023
Personal Representative:
MACKAYLA HARDING
Attorney for the Personal
Representative: David Smith
ATTORNEY AT LAW
201 Saint Helens Avenue
TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98402
TELEPHONE (253) 272-4777
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
PIERCE County Superior Court Cause No. 23-4-02678-3
Signed this 21st Day of November, 2023,
_/s/ David C. Smith____
David C. Smith WSBA #29824
Attorney for Estate of
Gregory Harding
Law Offices of David Smith
201 Saint Helens Avenue
Tacoma WA 98402
253-272-4777
IDX-987913
November 28, December 5, 12, 2023