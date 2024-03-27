NO. 23-4-02625-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

LAURIE LEE PETTIT,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this Estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Executor, or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. Administrator: Stephen Mark Pettit II

9711 181st Ave. E.

Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Date of Filing of Copy of Notice

to Creditors with Clerk of Court:

March 21, 2024. Date of First Publication:

March 27, 2024

By Counsel

/s/ Bradley E. Gearheard Bradley E. Gearheard

#WSBA 20146

1206 Wells Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

(360) 825-6620

IDX-993619

March 27, April 3, 10, 2024