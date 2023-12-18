No. 23-4-02618-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

DENNIS ANTONE VETTER, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative is served or is mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

with Clerk of Court: December 11, 2023

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 18, 2023

LINDA A. STILLWELL

615 N Sheridan Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98403

JAMES A. JONES

Sound Legacy Law, PLLC, Attorneys for Personal

Representative

950 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1050

P.O. Box 2315

Tacoma, WA 98401-2315 (253) 383 7058

IDX-988736

December 18, 26, 2023 & January 2, 2024