NO. 23-4-02608-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DOB: DOD: IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MORGAN BAKER, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Jenna Mitchell has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, atttorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.
DATE of First Publication: January 05, 2024
DATE of filing Notice to Creditors:
/s/ Jenna Mitchell
Jenna Mitchell
Administrator
/s/ Jeanne E. Betzendorfer
Jeanne E. Betzendorfer
WSBA 14718
Attorney for Estate
7350 Cirque Drive W., Suite 102
Tacoma, Washington 98467
253-284-9250
IDX-989672
January 5, 12, 19, 2024