NO. 23-4-02600-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

GARY BENDICK, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

December 1, 2023

Administrator:

NIKOLE ANNE WEST

Attorney for the Estate:

JEFFREY M. ALLEN

Address for Mailing or Service:

102 N Meridian, PO Box 217

Puyallup, WA 98371

IDX-988162

December 1, 8, 15, 2023