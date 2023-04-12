No. 23-4-02594-3 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In Re Estate of

MATTHEW C. NEWLAND, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Matthew C. Newland, deceased. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the Personal Representative at the appropriate address stated below or to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative serves or mails the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 03/__ /2023

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 12, 2023 Heather Newland, Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate: James A. Jackson

Address:

50 – 116th Avenue SE, Suite 201

Bellevue, WA 98004

Telephone: 206-382-2600

IDX-974946

April 12, 19, 26, 2023