NO. 23-4-02438-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

LETTIE E. KISTLER, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed us as Co-Personal Representatives of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to us at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after we served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: November 9, 2023

DARREN L. KISTLER DALE C. KISTLER,

Co-Personal Representatives

3261 South 74th St

Tacoma, WA 98409

Attorney for Estate

Cliff I. Nelson, WSBA 9567

755 6th Avenue

PO Box 224

Fox Island, WA 98333

IDX-987096

November 9, 16, 22, 2023