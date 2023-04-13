No. 23-4-02360-6 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-02360-6 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(NTCRD)

IN AND FOR THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estates of:

Daniel Gene Rabold,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative

named below has been appointed as the Successor Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors:

April 11, 2023

Date of First Publication: April 13, 2023

/s/James Brian Rabold

James Brian Rabold Personal Representative

c/o McGORAN & ASSOCIATES,

P.S.

960 East Main Street

Auburn, Washington 98002

McGORAN & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

/s/Joseph J. McGoran

Joseph J. McGoran

W.S.B.A. #5724

Attorney for Petitioner

960 East Main Street

Auburn, Washington 98002

253-833-1420

IDX-974998

April 13, 20, 27, 2023