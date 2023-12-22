NO. 23-4-02324-5

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR AWARD OF PROPERTY OF DECEDENT,

RCW 11.54.010

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

FRED ERVIN, DECEASED.

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

The probate guardian ad litem for Martha Ervin, surviving spouse of the above named decedent, has filed with the clerk of the above court a Petition for award from Property of Decedent, RCW 11.54.010,requesting an award for Martha Ervin of $554,900 from the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets, exempt from any and all claims of creditors and other heirs, and that the hearing on the petition will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 100 of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 or as otherwise posted, at which time and place any interested person may appear and object to the entry of an order approving the request relief.

Dated: December 21, 2023

/s/ J. Alece Cox, WSBA #13460

Probate Guardian ad Litem

COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX P.S.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

8849 PACIFIC AVE TACOMA, WA 98444

(253) 535-2211

December 22, 2023