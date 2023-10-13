NO. 23-4-02172-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
LEON PATRICK LEAD:
DOB: 09/10/1947
DOD: 07/30/2023
JILL LEE LEAD:
DOB: 12/07/1946
DOD: 03/16/2020
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re The Estates of:
LEON PATRICK LEAD and JILL LEE
LEAD, Husband and Wife,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Tammi DeBoer was appointed and
has qualified as Personal Representatives of the above entitled Estates; that all persons having
claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on Jeanne E. Betzendorfer,
attorney of record for the Estates, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of
said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first
publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court,
whichever is later, or the same will be barred.
DATE of first publication: October 13, 2023
DATE of filing Notice to Creditors:
October 11, 2023
/s/Tammi DeBoer
Personal Representative
/s/JEANNE E. BETZENDORFER, WSBA 14718
Attorney for Estate
7350 Cirque Drive W., Suite 102
Tacoma, Washington 98467
IDX-985727
October 13, 20, 27, 2023