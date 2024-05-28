No.23-4-02160-9
PROBATE NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE FOR
APPROVAL OF
FINAL REPORT
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the: ESTATE OF JOHN CURTIS DUQUIN,
Deceased.
The personal representatives named below have filed a final report and petition for closure of the above-referenced estate pursuant to chapter 11.76 RCW. The undersigned personal representatives are seeking court approval to close the estate and settle issues in said report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representatives for the above-referenced estate. The time and place fixed for a hearing on the final report is June 20, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building, address 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402.
County of Residence on Date of Death:
Pierce County, WA
Name of Publication:
Tacoma Daily Index
Sound Publishing
1010 S. 336th ST Suite 330
Federal Way, WA 98003
Date of Publication:
May 28, 2024
Personal Representatives:
Wanda Davis and Bradley Day
Attorney(s) for the Personal Representatives:
Garrett Grieb, Esq.
WSBA # 51894
Moises Bejarano, Esq.
WSBA # 57464
Address for Mailing or Service:
Nowakowski Legal PLLC
7826 Leary Way NE Suite 202
Redmond WA 98052
Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, State of Washington
Case Number:23-4-02160-9 IDX-996838
May 28, 2024