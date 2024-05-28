No.23-4-02160-9

PROBATE NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE FOR

APPROVAL OF

FINAL REPORT

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the: ESTATE OF JOHN CURTIS DUQUIN,

Deceased.

The personal representatives named below have filed a final report and petition for closure of the above-referenced estate pursuant to chapter 11.76 RCW. The undersigned personal representatives are seeking court approval to close the estate and settle issues in said report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representatives for the above-referenced estate. The time and place fixed for a hearing on the final report is June 20, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building, address 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402.

County of Residence on Date of Death:

Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication:

Tacoma Daily Index

Sound Publishing

1010 S. 336th ST Suite 330

Federal Way, WA 98003

Date of Publication:

May 28, 2024

Personal Representatives:

Wanda Davis and Bradley Day

Attorney(s) for the Personal Representatives:

Garrett Grieb, Esq.

WSBA # 51894

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nowakowski Legal PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE Suite 202

Redmond WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, State of Washington

Case Number:23-4-02160-9 IDX-996838

May 28, 2024