No. 23-4-02160-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the: ESTATE OF JOHN CURTIS DUQUIN,

Deceased.

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative(s) named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of the above-named estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative(s) or the personal representatives’ attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

County of Residence on date of death: Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication:

Tacoma Daily Index

15 Oregon Ave, Suite 101 Tacoma, WA 98409

Date of First Publication:

October 4, 2023

Personal Representatives:

Wanda Davis and Bradley Day

Attorneys for the Personal Representatives:

Garrett Grieb, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 51894

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 57464

7826 Leary Way NE Suite 202

Redmond WA 98052

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nowakowski Legal PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE Suite 202

Redmond WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, State of Washington

Case Number: 23-4-02160-9

October 4, 11, 18, 2023