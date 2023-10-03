NO. 23-4-02025-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010 & .015)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of: LONNA L. MUIRHEAD, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the addresses stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT:

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 3, 2023

/s/BRIAN R. WOOLERY Personal Representative

/s/BRUCE T. CLARK

c/o Bruce T. Clark, Attorney at Law

3645 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, Washington 98407

IDX-985138

October 3, 10, 17, 2023