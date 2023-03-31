No. 23-4-02018-6 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of: Jeffrey Alan Breland, deceased.

Michelle Marie Breland has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 31, 2023.

Personal Representative:

Michelle Marie Breland

Attorney for Estate:

Date: March 27, 2023

Jason Giesler, WSBA No. 44390

Address for Mailing or Service:

Madeline Gauthier

Gauthier and Associates, 2223 112th Avenue N.E., Suite 202

Bellevue, WA 98004

Phone: 425-637-3019 and

King County Courthouse

Clerk of the Superior Court

Room E 609

516 Third Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104-2363

IDX-974111

March 31, April 7, 14, 2023