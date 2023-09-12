No. 23-4-01951-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: MILTON BUCKNER JR. ,Deceased

The personal representatives named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

September 12, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

/s/ Bernice Buckner Bernice Buckner Attorney for the Personal Representatives

/s/ Floyd R. Chapman

Floyd R. Chapman, WSBA #49357

1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 600

Tacoma WA 98402 (253) 203-3325

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause

Number: See caption above. IDX-983807

September 12, 19, 26, 2023