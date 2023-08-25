NO. 23-4-01945-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: BRUCE ALBIN MILSTEN, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above-named deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Personal Representative or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of filing a copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, or four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011.

Date notice filed with the Court: 08/23/2023.

Date of first publication: 08/25/2023.

ALAN BRUCE MILSTEN Personal Representative

5516 75th Street West

Lakewood, WA 98499

Presented by:

SAM J. FOGERTY WSB #18656

Attorney for Personal Representative

5516 75th Street West

Lakewood, WA 98499

253-588-2743

IDX-982969

August 25, September 1, 8, 2023