NO. 23-4-01937-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of

DUANE F. NOVOTNEY, Deceased.

I, OLIVIA NOVOTNEY have been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the above court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

November 28, 2023

Personal Representative:

OLIVIA NOVOTNEY

Attorney for the Personal Representative: David Smith

ATTORNEY AT LAW

201 Saint Helens Avenue

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98402

TELEPHONE (253) 272-4777

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

PIERCE County Superior Court Cause No. 23-4-01937-0

Signed this 21st Day of November, 2023,

_/s/ David C. Smith__

David C. Smith WSBA #29824

Attorney for the

Personal Representative

Law Offices of David Smith

201 Saint Helens Avenue

Tacoma WA 98402

Attorney for Estate

IDX-987907

November 28, December 5, 12, 2023