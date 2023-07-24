NO. 23-4-01702-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-01702-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of
PRESTON D. MCNABB, Deceased.
Probate Notice to Creditors –
RCW 11.40.030
The administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as the administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:
(1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or
(2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
/s/Michael Stann, Administrator of
the Estate of Preston D. McNabb
NELSON ALLEN WALK, PLLC
/s/Daniel K. Walk, WSBA #52017
Attorneys for Michael Stann,
Administrator of the Preston D. McNabb
Address for Mailing or Service:
NELSON ALLEN WALK, PLLC
102 North Meridian, PO Box 217
Puyallup, WA 98371
DATE OF FILING: July 19, 2023
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
July 24, 2023
July 24, 31, August 7, 2023