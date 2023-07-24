NO. 23-4-01671-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Soc. Sec. No. 532-62-3128)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

PATRICK N. HILLS, Deceased.

The Personal Representative, named below, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against said deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record, at the address below stated, and file an executed copy of the claim with the CLERK OF THIS COURT, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is the later or, except under those provisions of RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of the Court: July 18, 2023

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 24, 2023

Personal Representative of said

Estate: Name/Address:

Deborah Ann Hills

2701 N. Winnifred Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

/s/Steven M. Bobman

WSBA #9045 Attorney for Estate

8701 45th Street West University Place, WA 98466

(253) 376-0876 IDX-980934

July 24, 31, August 7, 2023