NO. 23-4-01496-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Estate of REGINA WEBB, Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW have been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 22, 2023

/s/Carrie Anne Webb Personal Representative of the Estate of REGINA WEBB

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jody K. Reich, WSBA #29069

Address for Mailing or Service:

J. Reich Law, PLLC

209 4th Avenue South, Suite 101-A

Edmonds, WA 98020

IDX-982672

August 22, 29, September 5, 2023