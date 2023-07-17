No.: 23-4-01489-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 23-4-01489-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

The Estate of:

JOHN F. LEAHY, JR, Deceased.

The Personal Representative, Elizabeth Leahy, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FILING this notice with the Clerk of the Court: 07-13-23 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION of this notice: 07-17-23.

Law Office of Nancy J. Lee, PLLC

Nancy J. Lee, WSBA# 41497 Attorney for the Estate of John F. Leahy, Jr. 1011 E. Main, Ste #449 Puyallup, WA 98372 Personal Representative:

Elizabeth Leahy

c/o Law Office of Nancy J. Lee, PLLC

1011 E. Main, Ste. #449

Puyallup, WA 98372

IDX-980640

July 17, 24, 31, 2023