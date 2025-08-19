NO. 23-4-01442-4

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO RCW 11.76.040

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

D’ETTE D. MCCLELLON AKA

D’ETTE D. CARRIGER,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative of the Estate of D’Ette D. McClellon AKA D’Ette D. Carriger, D’NESHA MCCLELLON, having filed a Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator with the above-entitled court, and having noted hearing on said Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on October 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 127, Tacoma, WA 98402, to take place in-person or via videoconferencing at the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/93516454601?pwd=czNxV01uQVVPSm1BajJBYWx1bDZHdz09#success

DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 19, 2025.

DATED August 18, 2025

EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC

By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

JACK M. ROETH, WSBA #62826

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

August 19, 2025