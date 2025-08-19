NO. 23-4-01442-4
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO RCW 11.76.040
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of:
D’ETTE D. MCCLELLON AKA
D’ETTE D. CARRIGER,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative of the Estate of D’Ette D. McClellon AKA D’Ette D. Carriger, D’NESHA MCCLELLON, having filed a Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator with the above-entitled court, and having noted hearing on said Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on October 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 127, Tacoma, WA 98402, to take place in-person or via videoconferencing at the following link:
https://zoom.us/j/93516454601?pwd=czNxV01uQVVPSm1BajJBYWx1bDZHdz09#success
DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 19, 2025.
DATED August 18, 2025
EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC
By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090
JACK M. ROETH, WSBA #62826
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-1018428
August 19, 2025