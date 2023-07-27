NO. 23-4-01431-9
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL A. SPARROWGROVE, DECEASED.
The personal representatives named below have been appointed as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representative’s respective attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing an original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF
SEPARATE PROPERTY PORTION
OF ESTATE:
Pacific Guardianship Services
ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF SEPARATE
PROPERTY PORTION OF ESTATE:
Christopher E. Neil
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE ON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF SEPARATE
PROPERTY PORTION OF ESTATE:
Neil & Neil, P.S.
5302 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF
COMMUNITY PROPERTY PORTION
OF ESTATE:
Jennifer Sparrowgrove
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF COMMUNITY
PROPERTY PORTION OF ESTATE: J. Alece Cox
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
Counsell, Murphy & Cox, P.S.
8849 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98444
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: Pierce County Superior Court, Cause No. 23-4-01431-9
Dated this 25th day of July, 2023.
COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX, P.S.
/s/J. ALECE COX
WSBA #13460
Attorney for Administratrix
Jennifer Sparrowgrove
DATED this 25th day of July, 2023
NEIL & NEIL, P.S.
/s/Christopher E. Neil
WSBA #26219
Attorney for Administrator
Pacific Guardianship Services
IDX-981251
July 27, August 3, 10, 2023