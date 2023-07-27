NO. 23-4-01431-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL A. SPARROWGROVE, DECEASED.

The personal representatives named below have been appointed as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representative’s respective attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing an original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF

SEPARATE PROPERTY PORTION

OF ESTATE:

Pacific Guardianship Services

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF SEPARATE

PROPERTY PORTION OF ESTATE:

Christopher E. Neil

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE ON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF SEPARATE

PROPERTY PORTION OF ESTATE:

Neil & Neil, P.S.

5302 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF

COMMUNITY PROPERTY PORTION

OF ESTATE:

Jennifer Sparrowgrove

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF COMMUNITY

PROPERTY PORTION OF ESTATE: J. Alece Cox

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Counsell, Murphy & Cox, P.S.

8849 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98444

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: Pierce County Superior Court, Cause No. 23-4-01431-9

Dated this 25th day of July, 2023.

COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX, P.S.

/s/J. ALECE COX

WSBA #13460

Attorney for Administratrix

Jennifer Sparrowgrove

DATED this 25th day of July, 2023

NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

/s/Christopher E. Neil

WSBA #26219

Attorney for Administrator

Pacific Guardianship Services

IDX-981251

July 27, August 3, 10, 2023