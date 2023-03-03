NO. 23-4-01388-1 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-01388-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

R.C.W. 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF ALLEN J. WATTS, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any persons having claims against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(3); or R.C.W. 11.40.030 (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and R.C.W. 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 3, 2023

/s/Leanne M. Raybuck

Personal Representative

/s/Nancy L. Sorensen, WSBA #5825

Attorney for the Estate

860 S.W. 143rd St.

Seattle, WA 98166

(206) 439-8282

Address for Mailing or Service:

860 S.W. 143rd St. Seattle, WA 98166

IDX-972555

March 3, 10, 17, 2023