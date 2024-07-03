No. 23-4-01343-6

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PHILIP ANTHONY BUCKLAND,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that Dorothy Hansen, Administrator of the Estate of Philip Anthony Buckland, will sell by negotiation the interest of the Estate of Philip Anthony Buckland in the following described real property:

Property Address:

901 N. Forest St., #112

Bellingham, WA 98225

Legal Description:

UNIT 112, OF ORCHARD TERRACE, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDING NO. 2060504754 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS, AT PAGES 11 THROUGH 17, IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Assessor’s Parcel Number:

3803310824750012

The sale is for the gross sum of $225,000.00, and application to confirm said sale will be made on or after a date that is at least 10 days after publication. Bids can be received at the offices of Campbell Barnett PLLC, 317 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.

DATED this 1st day of July, 2024. By: /s/ Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

Attorneys for Estate

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

317 South Meridian

PO Box 488

Puyallup, WA 98371

P: 253-848-3513

F: 253-845-4941

shannonj@campbellbarnettlaw.com

IDX-998828

July 3, 2024