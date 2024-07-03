No. 23-4-01343-6
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
PHILIP ANTHONY BUCKLAND,
Deceased.
NOTICE is hereby given that Dorothy Hansen, Administrator of the Estate of Philip Anthony Buckland, will sell by negotiation the interest of the Estate of Philip Anthony Buckland in the following described real property:
Property Address:
901 N. Forest St., #112
Bellingham, WA 98225
Legal Description:
UNIT 112, OF ORCHARD TERRACE, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDING NO. 2060504754 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS, AT PAGES 11 THROUGH 17, IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Assessor’s Parcel Number:
3803310824750012
The sale is for the gross sum of $225,000.00, and application to confirm said sale will be made on or after a date that is at least 10 days after publication. Bids can be received at the offices of Campbell Barnett PLLC, 317 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.
DATED this 1st day of July, 2024. By: /s/ Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300
Attorneys for Estate
CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC
317 South Meridian
PO Box 488
Puyallup, WA 98371
P: 253-848-3513
F: 253-845-4941
shannonj@campbellbarnettlaw.com
IDX-998828
July 3, 2024