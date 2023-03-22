NO. 23-4-01323-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR KING COUNTY

STATE OF WASHINGTON

Estate of

SUSAN MARIE KLATT, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 22, 2023 Personal Representative:

Cory Klatt Attorney for Personal Representative:

Margaret L. Sanders, WSBA #26452 Address for Mailing/Service:

Sanders Elder Law

P. O. Box 3357

Edmonds, WA 98020 Court of probate proceedings King County Superior Court

and cause number: 23-4-01323-6 SEA IDX-973613

March 22, 29, April 5, 2023