No. 23-4-01253-32-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-01253-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington, County of Spokane

In the Matter of the Estate of:

VICKIE LYNN LITTLE

Deceased.

The individual named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitation, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW §11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW §11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW §§11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 13, 2023

Personal Representative:

Taylor J. Little

Attorney for Personal Representa-

tive:

Jonathan P. Bisceglia, 58463

Address for mailing or service:

KSB LITIGATION, P.S.

510 W RIVERSIDE, SUITE 300

SPOKANE, WA 99201

Court of Probate Proceedings:

SPOKANE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

1116 W BROADWAY

SPOKANE, WA 99260

IDX-978632

June 13, 20, 27, 2023