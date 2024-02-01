No. 23-4-01217-1
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL
PROPERTY RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of: ANN LOUISE DICKERMAN, aka ANN LOUISE YOUCHER, aka ANN LOUISE MOSS, Deceased.
NOTICE is hereby given that DOROTHY HANSEN, Administrator of the Estate of Ann Louise Dickerman, aka Ann Louise Youcher, aka Ann Louise Moss, will sell by negotiation the interest of the Estate of Ann Louise Dickerman, aka Ann Louise Youcher, aka Ann Louise Moss in the following described real property:
Property Address: 7909 308th Street S
Roy, WA 98580
Legal Description: LOT 3, LARGE LOT SUBDIVISION RECORDED DECEMBER 23, 1988 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8812230390, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Assessor’s Parcel Number:
0217101019
The sale is for the gross sum of $225,000.00, and application to confirm said sale will be made on or after February 12, 2024.
Bids can be received at the offices of Campbell Barnett PLLC, 317 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
DATED this 30 day of January 2024.
/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300
Attorney for the Estate
Campbell Barnett PLLC
317 South Meridian
P.O. Box 488
Puyallup, WA 98371
P: (253) 848-3513
F: (253) 845-4941
shannonj@campbellbarnettlaw.com
IDX-990909
February 1, 2024