No. 23-4-01217-1

AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: ANN LOUISE DICKERMAN, aka ANN LOUISE YOUCHER, aka ANN LOUISE MOSS, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that DOROTHY HANSEN, Administrator of the Estate of Ann Louise Dickerman, aka Ann Louise Youcher, aka Ann Louise Moss, will sell by negotiation the interest of the Estate of Ann Louise Dickerman, aka Ann Louise Youcher, aka Ann Louise Moss in the following described real property:

Property Address: 7909 308th Street S

Roy, WA 98580

Legal Description: LOT 3, LARGE LOT SUBDIVISION RECORDED DECEMBER 23, 1988 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8812230390, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Assessor’s Parcel Number:

0217101019

The sale is for the gross sum of $192,000.00 and an application to confirm will be made on or after a date that is at least 10 days after publication.

Bids can be received at the offices of Campbell Barnett PLLC, 317 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

DATED this 8 day of March 2024.

/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

Attorney for the Estate

Campbell Barnett PLLC

317 South Meridian

P.O. Box 488

Puyallup, WA 98371

P: (253) 848-3513

F: (253) 845-4941

shannonj@campbellbarnettlaw.com

IDX-992956

March 12, 2024