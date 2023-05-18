NO. 23-4-01045-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-01045-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

ANNIE L. ROLLINS, Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030

The administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as the administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

/s/Kim C. Pak

Kim C. Pak, Administrator

NELSON ALLEN WALK, PS

/s/Daniel K. Walk

Daniel K. Walk, WSBA #52017

Attorneys for Kim C. Pak

Administrator of the

Estate of Annie L. Rollins

Address for Mailing or Service:

Daniel K. Walk

NELSON ALLEN WALK, PS

102 North Meridian PO Box 217

Puyallup, WA 98371

DATE OF FILING: May 12, 2023

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 18, 2023

IDX-977141

May 18, 25, June 1, 2023