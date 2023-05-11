NO. 23-4-00996-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DOB: 07/18/1934

DOD: 03/08/2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: IRISTINE MOBLEY,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Gwenell Corese Payne, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, atttorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of First Publication: 05/11/23

DATE of filing Notice to Creditors:

05/09/23

/s/ Gwenell Payne

Gwenell Corese Payne

Personal Representative

/s/ Jeanne E. Betzendorfer

Jeanne E. Betzendorfer

WSBA 14718

Attorney for Estate

7350 Cirque Drive W., Suite 102

Tacoma, Washington 98467

253-284-9250

IDX-976660

May 11, 18, 25, 2023