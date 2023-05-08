No. 23-4-00947-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

JOSEPH J.F. CAVANAGH,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim in the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirtydays after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 8, 2023

Bradley J. Cavanagh, Personal Representative

c/o Brian M. Born

Turnbull Born & Jones, PLLC, 950 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1050

P.O. Box 2315

Tacoma, WA 98401-2315 (253) 383 7058

Pierce County Superior Court, State of Washington, Case No. 23-4-00947-1

IDX-976429

May 8, 15, 22, 2023