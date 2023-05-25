NO. 23-4-00938-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DOB: 12/19/1925
DOD: 01/05/2023
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE IN RE THE ESTATE OF: LAVONNE BENSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Heidi Rose Benson, and Grant Heath Benson have been appointed and has qualified as Co-Personal Representatives of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, atttorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.
DATE of First Publication: 05/25/23
DATE of filing Notice to Creditors:
05/23/23
/s/ Heidi Rose Benson
Heidi Rose Benson
Co-Personal Representative
/s/Grant Heath Benson
Grant Heath Benson
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Jeanne E. Betzendorfer
Jeanne E. Betzendorfer
WSBA 14718
Attorney for Estate
7350 Cirque Drive W., Suite 102
Tacoma, Washington 98467
IDX-977618
May 25, June 1, 8, 2023