NO. 23-4-00930-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of LOLA M. LARSON, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or their attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against all of decedent’s assets. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 4-24-2023.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

4.26.2023.

s/ Cliff Peterson, Attorney for BRADLEY T. LARSON

Co-Personal Representative

s/ Cliff Peterson, Attorney for GREGG A. LARSON

Co-Personal Representative

s/ Clifford L. Peterson, WSBA #12054

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

4423 Pt. Fosdick Dr., Ste. 100-8

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone: 253.851.8303 IDX-975749

April 26, May 3, 10, 2023