NO. 23-4-00870-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00870-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

DAVID C. ELL,

Decedent.

The Administrator named below

has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Adminis-

trator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of

first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 18, 2023

ADMINISTRATOR: DAVID A. ELL

ATTORNEY FOR THE ADMINISTRA-

TOR: GERALD W. NEIL of Neil & Neil,

P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDING AND CAUSE NUMBER: PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE #23-4-00870-0

/s/Dennis A. Ell

DENNIS A. ELL

Administrator

/s/ Gerald W. Neil

GERALD W. NEIL, WSBA# 5295

Attorney for Administrator

IDX-976953

May 18, 25, June 1, 2023